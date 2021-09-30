APC Releases Revised Timetable for Oct. 16 State Congresses

  All Progressives Congress (APC) has released revised timetable and schedule of activities for its Oct. 16 nationwide State Congresses to elect party officials that level.Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary of APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), announced this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.“Pursuant to provisions of Article 11:A sub-section (i-xiii), and Article 17(i) of our party’s Constitution.“

CECPC of our great party has approved revised timetable and schedule of activities for conduct of Congresses across States in the federation to elect party officials,” he said.According to Akpanudoedehe, purchase of forms for the State Congresses which commenced on Wednesday (Sept. 15) would end on Monday (Oct. 11), while screening of aspirants for State executives would be on Oct. 13 and 14.

He said State Congresses would hold on Saturday (Oct. 16), while appeals arising from exercise would be from Oct. 23 to 30.“On cost of nomination forms, aspirants for the position of State Chairman will purchase forms cost of N100,000. Deputy State Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer aspirants will pay N50,000.“Aspirants for position of Senatorial Chairmen are to purchase forms N50,000; Senatorial Youth Leader N30,000 and other offices N30,000.“Female and physically challenged aspirants are to pay 50 per cent of prescribed fees for each position,” APC scribe said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC CECPC its 17th regular meeting on Sept. 29, considered and adopted the Local Government Areas (LGAs) Congresses reports.The committee assured that it would look into any areas where there were disputes.It also directed that the conduct of the State Congresses shall proceed on Oct. 16 across the federation, while Zamfara and Anambra States were exempted. (NAN)

