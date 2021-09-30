APC Releases Revised Timetable for Oct. 16 State Congresses

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the revised timetable and schedule of activities for its Oct. 16 nationwide State Congresses to elect party officials at that level.Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, the National Secretary of the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), announced this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.“Pursuant to the provisions of Article 11:A sub-section (i-xiii), and Article 17(i) of our party’s Constitution.“

The CECPC of our great party has approved the revised timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of Congresses across States in the federation to elect party officials,” he said.According to Akpanudoedehe, purchase of forms for the State Congresses which commenced on Wednesday (Sept. 15) would end on Monday (Oct. 11), while screening of aspirants for State executives would be on Oct. 13 and 14.

He said the State Congresses would hold on Saturday (Oct. 16), while appeals arising from the exercise would be from Oct. 23 to 30.“On the cost of nomination forms, aspirants for the position of State Chairman will purchase forms at the cost of N100,000. Deputy State Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer aspirants will pay N50,000.“Aspirants for the position of Senatorial Chairmen are to purchase forms at N50,000; Senatorial Youth Leader N30,000 and other offices N30,000.“Female and physically challenged aspirants are to pay 50 per cent of the prescribed fees for each position,” the APC scribe said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC CECPC at its 17th regular meeting on Sept. 29, considered and adopted the Local Government Areas (LGAs) Congresses reports.The committee assured that it would look into any areas where there were disputes.It also directed that the conduct of the State Congresses shall proceed on Oct. 16 across the federation, while Zamfara and Anambra States were exempted. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...