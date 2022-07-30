APC rejoices with Muslim Ummah on new Islamic Year 1444 AH

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it rejoices with the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and congratulates them on the beginning of the new Islamic year 1444 AH. The new year follows the sighting of the new moon of Muharram.

A statement signed by Barr. Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary, APC on Saturday said the migration of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) from Makkah to Madina more than 1,400 years ago was a significant event in Islam.

“In our collective quest for peaceful coexistence and tolerance in our national life, the Nigerian Muslim Ummah should, in the new Islamic year, strive even more to emulate Prophet Muhammed (SAW) by preaching social justice, love, peace and unity in our country.

“The APC-led government urges all well-meaning Nigerians and stakeholders to continue to support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and pray for harmony, development, progress, security and good governance in our dear country,” the statement said.





Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

