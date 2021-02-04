APC Registration/Revalidation: Lalong tasks officials on good conduct

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau on Thursday, urged state officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to be of good conduct and sincere in the ongoing registration and revalidation exercise of the party.

Lalong made the call at his polling unit in Ajikamai in Shendam Local Govt Area after his membership revalidation, describing the process as smooth and seamless.

The governor who revalidated his membership along with his Wife , Mrs Regina Lalong and daughter Stephanie, said the process should be in accordance with the guidelines issued by the national headquarters of the party.

He warned against any attempt to manipulate the exercise, saying the party had put in place strategies for multi-level vetting to ensure that only a credible register was generated.

He said that the process was an opportunity for more eligible Nigerians to register with the party and for members to demonstrate their faith and love for APC.

“We want our members to use this opportunity to bring in more people into the party because the APC is the people’s choice and the biggest party in Nigeria.

“Our vision and programmes are changing Nigeria and Plateau for the better and I am very sure more people are going to join us,” he said.

The State APC Caretaker Committee chairman, Chief Letep Dabang, said the party had trained officials who would go into all parts of the state to conduct the exercise.

The governor later inspected ongoing projects in the Shendam which included, the Ajikamai township roads, N’yak – Gangnum road as well as the Yelwa- Shendam road.

He said contractors had been funded and were expected to complete the projects within record time.

Lalong also said his administration was determined to complete all projects it initiated along with inherited ones.

The governor and his delegation also visited the Long Gamai of Shendam, Miskoom Martin Shaldas III , to intimate him of their mission and seek his blessings for a successful exercise.(NAN)