The Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Alex Kalejaye, says the ongoing registration and revalidation of the party’s members is to ensure proper planning of the party’s programmes.
Kalejaye who made the assertion on Monday at Unit 11 in Ugbo Ward 5, Ilaje Local Government area, said that members of the party should have deeper interest in the exercise for the betterment of the party.
The publicity secretary, who spoke after he revalidated his membership, applauded the party’s members for their dedication to, and unconditional support for the party thus far, urging them to always embrace peace for meaningful and rapid development.
The publicity secretary enjoined the people to view APC as an ongoing building process that required personal sacrifices and contributions of every member.
He described as rare and wonderful the determination exhibited by party faithful last year ahead of the gubernatorial election.
Kalejaye said that leaders and members jettisoned personal interests and ambitions for the unity, well-being and success of the party at the polls.
“Here comes a golden opportunity for you to be a co-owner of this great party. This means you must display greater commitment and sacrifices towards its development.
“We will all have reasons to be proud of this party in the long run, if we willingly and genuinely invest our talent, time and resources.
“The personal gains may not be immediate, the impacts of good governance and development strides are worthy of celebration,” he said.
He assured the riverine communities of a better attention from the incoming administration, especially with a deputy governor coming from that part of the state.
Related
Tags: administration, APC, applaud, attention, building, commitment, Deputy Gov, Deputy Governor