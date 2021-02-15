He described as rare and wonderful the determination exhibited by party faithful last year ahead of the gubernatorial election.

Kalejaye said that leaders and members jettisoned personal interests and ambitions for the unity, well-being and success of the party at the polls.

“Here comes a golden opportunity for you to be a co-owner of this great party. This means you must display greater commitment and sacrifices towards its development.

“We will all have reasons to be proud of this party in the long run, if we willingly and genuinely invest our talent, time and resources.

“The personal gains may not be immediate, the impacts of good governance and development strides are worthy of celebration,” he said.