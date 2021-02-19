APC Registration/re-validation: NPA MD urges women to turn out en masse

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, (NPA), Hajiya Hadiza Usman, has urged women to turn out en masse to register and re- revalidate their membership in the ongoing National All Progressive Congress [APC] Registration/Re-validation exercise.

Hadiza made call while speaking to newsmen after re-validating her membership of the party in Katsina, on Friday.

She noted women must turn out en-masse and participate in the national registration exercise otherwise they would be sidelined in politics and governance.

According to her, women are the back bone of the society and should not allow themselves to be marginalised in the scheme of things.

Usman said that their participation in the registration was the only way that would guarantee their membership of party as well as give them the right and privileges attached to it.

Earlier, the Katsina State APC Chairman, Alhaji Shitu Shitu, said that Usman was a very loyal and committed member of the party in the state and the nation.

Shitu said that APC members, and the entire people of the state, were happy with her performance as the Chief Executive Officer of NPA, urging her to redouble her efforts in her work. (NAN)