APC registers 1 million members in Zamfara – Committee

Alhaji Kabiru Masari, Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Membership Registration and Revalidation Committee, Zamfara State, says it has so far registered 1,021,800 members. in the state.



Masari, who led a five-man committee from the Party’s National Secretariat, disclosed this while presenting the committee’s report to Gov. Bello Matawalle at Government House, Gusau, on Monday night.



“Today marks the end of 78 days of the party’s registration and revalidation exercise which began on August 1.



“We have registered 1, 021, 800 members across the 14 local government areas in the state.



“We thank the party elders and all the caretaker committee members as well as others who supported us during the exercise,” Masari said.



He appealed to all members of the party to support the efforts of the Matawalle administration to restore law and order, as well as ensure sustainable peace in the state.



Masari said he was delighted with the large turnout of members of the party for the registration, describing it, “as unprecedented and overwhelming.”



He informed the governor that “The exercise, though challenging, was hitch-free, smooth and without any security breaches.



“It is only those who are bent on bringing down the party that will not recognize Matawalle as leader of the party as provided in the party’s constitution,” he averred.



Masari urged members to continue to rally round Matawalle for the unity and progress of the party.



He extended the party’s appreciation to the governor for ensuring unity and peace among members of the party in the state.



Receiving the document, the governor, who commended the committee for a good job, said under his stewardship, the APC in Zamfara is now more united and peaceful.



Matawalle urged members of the party to be more united for growth of the party in the state and Nigeria,in general.



He commended the APC National leadership for organizing the exercise, especially for uploading the list on Google cloud.



This, the governor noted, would bolster openness and accessibility to every party member, as well as other members of the public.



The governor further urged those who did not register to visit the party’s offices across the state, register or revalidate their memberships.



The governor said that a copy of the document would be submitted to the APC headquarters in Abuja.



He said the party would soon hold its congresses to elect its leaders in the state.



Metawalle commended Sen. Hassan Nasiha and the State APC Caretaker Committee for the support given to the national committee during the exercise. (NAN)

