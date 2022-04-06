APC refutes purported primary elections timetable

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Mr Felix Morka, the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that the purported primary elections timetable being circulated in the media did not emanate from its leadership.

He said this on Wednesday in Abuja while speaking with newsmen on the development.

Morka spoke after the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) meeting, saying that the purported timetable was a fake and should be disregarded.

He said though the meeting discussed the 2023 General Elections and the party’s primary elections, but a definite decision was yet to be taken.

“We discussed the program for our party’s primaries, looking at the schedule of activities that is to come.

“I will not be able to give you a run-down of the details of that schedule because that is still in discussion, and we are yet to conclude on a definite plan or timetable or schedule for our primaries.

“But I can confirm that we did have that conversation today, we began it today, but we have not concluded or made any decision,” the APC image maker said.

He maintained that the party was yet to put any information in the public space about the schedule of its primaries.

Morka added that as soon as the details are concluded and a decision made, the public and the party’s members would be informed.

On the section of the Electoral Act that says government appointees should resign their appointments before seeking elective offices, Morka expressed optimism that those involved would comply.

“Both the ministers and other appointees and the party’s leadership have excellent counsel and guidance.

“I am sure everyone involved intends to comply fully with the letters of the Electoral Act,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 84 (12) of the recently amended Electoral Act states that, “no political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party.”

It said this was especially for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election. (NAN)

