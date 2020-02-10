APC reconstitutes National Reconciliation Committee

President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have reviewed the membership of the party’s National Reconciliation Committee.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, who made this known in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said a 12-member committee would be headed by the party’s interim National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that few months ago, the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) constituted a National Reconciliation Committee headed by the President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmad Lawan.

Issa-Onilu, who said that the committee had Sen. John Enoh as Secretary, noted that members included Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger, Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Senate Leader, Sen. Yahaya Abdullahi and others.

He said the Committee was empowered to address grievances of party members across the country and resolve existing conflicts, all with a view to fostering oneness, strengthen the party for better governance and ensure unity of purpose within the party.

According to him, the party will inaugurate the committee on Feb. 11, at its National Secretariat. (NAN)