APC reconciles aggrieved members in Benue – Chairman

By Bridget Ikyado

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue has reached out to aggrieved members to resolve all contending issues before the forthcoming general elections.

The Benue APC Chairman, Comrade Austin Agada, said that the move was to ensure total victory of the party in the upcoming elections.

Agada said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja that recent developments in the party were being addressed to make the APC more stronger and united.

According to him, the party leaders have been talking with all stakeholders to come up with a more united front to take over power in the state.

“The leaders of the party have been talking on the sideline, it is in process; we have called all the aspirants, sent people to talk to them and many have forged ahead working for the victory of the party.

“Yes, we have others who have remained adamant and have gone to court. We still have the wise ones who want to ensure APC wins and the state is better.

“There are some who are still bitter, but we are talking to them and we believe that at the end of the day, the party will have the understanding of all of them, we will have one house as we go into the general elections,

“We are also law abiding citizens, as party members, all court judgments will be adhered to,” the state APC chairman said.

According to him, the dismal performance of the present government in Benue has already given the APC 50 per cent advantage of winning the forthcoming elections in the state.

Agada said that the party has set clear priorities if elected, which will directly impact positively on citizens.

“Our priorities are agriculture, education, security, health, youth and women empowerment.

“There are no industries in the state for commerce and agriculture to thrive; we will revive all of them to move Benue forward.

“By God’s special grace, I believe that our candidate and the people of Benue are in one accord for the good of the state,” Agada added.

He expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the elections.

Agada said that the APC has been talking to people to collect their voter cards from INEC in order to participate in the elections.

“We have been talking to the youth about shunning electoral violence too, we have been engaging with the police to ensure free, fair, credible and violence-free elections in the state,” he added. (NAN)