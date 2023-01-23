APC receives more defectors in Kano

By Aminu Garko

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State on Sunday received more defectors ahead of the February and March general elections in the country.

The latest defection was another set of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) members from Minjibir and Ungogo local government areas of the state.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje received scores of the supporters who defected to the APC in Minjibir and Ungogo areas.

The defecting supporters removed their symbolic Kwankwasiyya red caps and threw them over to the campaign podium amid thunderous ovations from the crowd.

They said that they embraced the APC as the only party that would satisfy their yearnings and aspirations for a better Kano State and Nigeria.

Receiving the defectors, led by the leader of the Kwankwasiyya faithful in Minjibir,

Ibrahim Hamza, Gov. Ganduje who is also the APC leader in the state, welcomed them into the party and congratulated them for taking such a wise decision.

He then commended the large turnout of people at the rally, describing it as unprecedented.

The governor, therefore, urged the people to vote massively for all the APC candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

He then presented the APC flags to the candidates for House of Representatives and the State Assembly from the area.

Earlier, the state Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Abbas, said the APC had always won elections in Minjibir and Ungogo, and would sustain the winning streak in the forthcoming general elections.

Abbas commended the mass turnout of APC supporters at the rally and urged the people of the area to continue to vote for the APC for their growth and development.( NAN)