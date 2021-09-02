APC ready to take over 5 Eastern states come 2023 — Nnamani

A former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) will take over the five South East states in 2023 general elections.

Nnamani also urged the party faithful to work toward making the party more visible in the region.

The former Senate President stated this in Enugu on Thursday during the APC South East Zonal Stakeholders’ meeting.

According to him, the party can only win the five eastern states if its faithful work collective without considering what to gain.

Nnamani warned against those frustrating the party from winning political positions in Igboland, and also portraying APC as anti-Igbo.

The APC chieftain added that the party would not accommodate those indulging in anti-party activities, stressing that APC had the capacity to challenge the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the zone.

On the suspension of Mr Ben Nwoye, the former caretaker chairman in Enugu state, Nnamani said the suspension subsists, accusing Nwoye of swearing-in ward executives without approval of Electoral Committee.

In his remark, Ebonyi state governor, Chief David Umahi, tasked the stakeholders to provide purposeful direction for the party to recover political lost grounds to make APC more acceptable in the region.

Umahi hinted that APC would win the Eastern states when they would deliver their different polling units during the 2023 elections, including the Nov. 6, gubernatorial election in Anambra.

He urged all the party faithful to support the APC candidate in Anambra governorship election, Mr Andy Ubah, to emerge victorious in the poll.

In the same vein Imo Gov. Hope Uzodinma commended the stakeholders for supporting him during the gunmen crisis in Imo which nearly scattered the peaceful atmosphere being enjoyed in the state.

Uzodinma, represented by the APC caretaker committee chairman in Imo, Mr Decklan Nlemigbo, asked Ndigbo to embrace the party in order to partake in the mainstream of the national politics.

In her contribution, the Deputy Chief Whip in the House of Representatives, Mrs Nkeiruka Onyejocha, (Isuikwuato/Umunneochi, Abia) called for a total reconciliation of APC in Abia for the party to do better in 2023 election in the state.

While applauding the stakeholders for convening the zonal meeting, Onyejocha said there was need for the party to take over the governance of Abia to provide the needed leadership which was seriously lacking.

The host caretaker chairman, Chief Chikwado Chukwunta, pledged that the members would continue to follow their leaders in Enugu state, including Sen. Ken Nnamani, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama and Mr Sullivan Chime.

According to him, he is on a rescue mission, which is to ensure that APC produces the next Enugu governor who will take over the Lion Building come May 29, 2023.(NAN)

