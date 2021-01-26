APC rallies support for new Service Chiefs

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the public to support the newly appointed Service Chiefs to perform their constitutional roles of protecting the country’s territorial integrity and tackle emerging security threats.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, the

National Secretary of the APC

Caretaker Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, made the call in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja while welcoming the appointment of the new service chiefs.

Akpanudoedehe expressed confidence that the new service chiefs would consolidate on the remarkable achievements of their predecessors in keeping the country safe and peaceful.

He also urged increased synergy among the armed forces in achieving these tasks.

He noted that recent incidents in the country had triggered divisive rhetorics in some quarters, adding that it was counterproductive and dangerous to national security when we put ethnic spins to issues affecting us.

Akpanudoedehe stressed that in tackling security threats, we should criminalise crime, not ethnicity.

He further added that as a nation, our strength remained in our diversity, saying that the nation should continue to forge unity in its diversity.

He called for peaceful coexistence and mutual understanding among Nigerians irrespective of the part of the country they chose to live and work.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the newly appointed service chiefs are Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.(NAN)