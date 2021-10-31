APC providing platform for youths to unlock potential-Aondoakaa

October 31, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



Chief Michael Aondoakura, former Attorney-General of Federation says All Progressives Congress (APC) has provided a political space for youths to unlock their potential.

Aondoakaa said this on Sunday at Benue APC Youth Council maiden Youth Summit titled ” Youth, Politics and Nation Building” in Makurdi.

Aondoakura, represented by Mr Terwase Akume-Iusa said that party placed great premium on youth development.

“APC is opening political space and helping all young people to unlock our potential, to help you to fully appreciate who you are and what future offers you.

“We attach great importance to your role of meeting challenge of, and progress towards, building diverse, inclusive and peaceful political climate in Nigeria and Benue state in particular.

“May I appeal to all Benue APC youth that in spite  of adverse economic challenges confronting everyone today, do not play into hands of desperate politicians,” he said.

Aondoakaa, also a 2023 governorship  hopeful,  promised to fast tract development of state, if eventually elected.

Chief Titus Zam, Guest Speaker of the  event charged youths to mobilise themselves by systematically agitating for positions of responsibilities.

Zam, also Senatorial hopeful, said that if youths plan their activities very well they can win elections, occupy positions and change narrative.

He accused youths of being too comfortable with attending party rallies and running errands as party thugs instead of making judicious use of their God giving talents.

Prof. Steve Ugbah, former  Nigerian Ambassador to Russia, said that Nigeria was blessed with best crop of  youths worldwide.

Ugbah said that country was blessed with a very vibrant population with capacity to turn things around.

“Together we can overcome this temporary setbacks if we work hard and reclaim Benue.

“Belief in yourselves, don’t give up on yourselves and you can do it,” he said.

APC  State Youth Leader elect, Mr Tertindi Adom called for massive voter registration in state as one of ways of winning the 2023 election.

Adom expressed optism that youths were ready to work for the victory of the party in the coming elections.

He also commended Sen. George Akume, Minister Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs for giving youth opportunities to the party in various positions in the just concluded congresses. (NAN)

