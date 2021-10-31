APC providing platform for youths to unlock potential-Aondoakaa

Chief Michael Aondoakura, former Attorney-General of the Federation says the All Progressives Congress (APC) has provided a political space for youths to unlock their potential.

Aondoakaa said this on Sunday at the Benue APC Youth Council maiden Youth Summit titled ” Youth, Politics and Nation Building” in Makurdi.

Aondoakura, represented by Mr Terwase Akume-Iusa said that the party placed great premium on youth development.

“APC is opening the political space and helping all young people to unlock our potential, to help you to fully appreciate who you are and what the future offers you.

“We attach great importance to your role of meeting the challenge of, and progress towards, building diverse, inclusive and peaceful political climate in Nigeria and Benue state in particular.

“May I appeal to all Benue APC youth that in spite of the adverse economic challenges confronting everyone today, do not play into the hands of desperate politicians,” he said.

Aondoakaa, also a 2023 governorship hopeful, promised to fast tract the development of the state, if eventually elected.

Chief Titus Zam, the Guest Speaker of the event charged youths to mobilise themselves by systematically agitating for positions of responsibilities.

Zam, also Senatorial hopeful, said that if youths plan their activities very well they can win elections, occupy positions and change the narrative.

He accused youths of being too comfortable with attending party rallies and running errands as party thugs instead of making judicious use of their God giving talents.

Prof. Steve Ugbah, the former Nigerian Ambassador to Russia, said that Nigeria was blessed with the best crop of youths worldwide.

Ugbah said that the country was blessed with a very vibrant population with capacity to turn things around.

“Together we can overcome this temporary setbacks if we work hard and reclaim Benue.

“Belief in yourselves, don’t give up on yourselves and you can do it,” he said.

The APC State Youth Leader elect, Mr Tertindi Adom called for massive voter registration in the state as one of the ways of winning the 2023 election.

Adom expressed optism that youths were ready to work for the victory of the party in the coming elections.

He also commended Sen. George Akume, Minister Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs for giving youth opportunities to serve the party in various positions in the just concluded congresses. (NAN)

