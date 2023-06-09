APC promises not to shortchange South East region in political appointments

By Ifeoma Aka

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has promised not to deny or shortchange the South East region in political appointments.

According to the party, the APC would be fair in the distribution of political positions, not minding the poor performance of the party in the last election in the region.

The APC National Vice Chairman (South East), Mr Ijeomah Arodiogbu, disclosed this on Friday in Enugu during the official opening of new APC State Secretariat.

Responding to inquiry on the exclusion of Igbos in the recent appointments by President Bola Tinubu, the APC National Vice Chairman said that many Igbos would still be appointed into strategic positions.

He revealed that the leaders from the zone are consulting with the national party leadership to ensure that South East was not excluded from the appointment of political and security chiefs.

Arodiogbu urged the people of the south east to embrace APC to enable them join the government at the centre, which, he argued, would ensure attraction of more infrastructural projects to the region.

He then appealed to Igbos to support President Tinubu’s administration, stressing that the President would ensure that their interests are protected.

Also, the APC senatorial candidate for Enugu-East in the 2023 election, Princess Ada Ogbu, appealed to aggrieved APC members in the state to join in moving the party forward.

Ogbu regretted that the in-fighting in Enugu APC contributed to its poor performance in both the presidential and governorship elections in the state and stressed the need for the party to be united.

While disclosing that the APC governorship candidate, Chief Uche Nnaji, is challenging the result of the election at the tribunal, she expressed optimism that Nnaji would recover his stolen mandate.

The APC senatorial candidate applauded the APC State Chairman, Chief Ugochukwu Agballah, for getting the party a befitting state secretariat, where the activities of the party would be coordinated.

On his part, the APC governorship candidate said that they would not allow anybody to hijack or use the party to gain undue favour, and described that party in the state as always “work in progress”.

Nnaji hinted that the era where those who are not known to the party in the state get federal appointments was over, as the party in the state would prevent such occurrence. (NAN)