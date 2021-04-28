Sen. Ken Nnamani, APC southeast vice-chairman has assured that the party will provide level playing field for aspirants to contest for its Anambra governorship ticket.

Nnamani gave the assurance at an interactive session organised by Anambra Chapter of APC Patriots for the governorship aspirants to woo the electorate.

He said the event was history making because it was the first of its kind, especially with regards to Anambra governorship race.

Nnamani, who is also a member of the APC Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee, said the party`s leadership would be upright in conducting the governorship primary and its other businesses.

He expressed optimism that the aspirants would support whoever emerged from the primary in June as the party`s candidate for the election.

“The party’s leadership will ensure a level playing field for all aspirants at the primary and there will be no preferred aspirant.

“When the conduct of the primary election is free, fair and credible, we will have no reason not to deliver Anambra,’’ he said.

Nnamani who was senate president from 2005 to 2007 charged the aspirants to be focused, united and committed to the APC, irrespective of their political aspirations.

He added that their goal should be ensuring that an APC government was enthroned in Anambra come March 17, 2022.

Aspirants present at the event spoke of their plans, programmes policies and were unanimous about APC winning the state.

Most of the aspirants tasked the party`s leadership to ensure free, fair and credible primary, and said the credibility, consistency and commitment of aspirants should be put into consideration.

They also said that the leadership should equally consider the ability of an aspirant to deliver.

Some of the aspirants at the session were Sen. Andy Uba, Dr George Moghalu, Dr Chidozie Nwankwo, Mr Johnbosco Onunkwo, Mr Azuka Okwosa, Mr Paul Orajiaka and Mr Ben Etiaba.

Others are Retired Col. Geoffrey Onyejegbu, and Mr Maxwell Okoye.

Aside the aspirants, the event was attended by APC stalwarts and Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo who tasked the aspirants on unity and commitment.

The vice-president congratulated the aspirants for being APC members and for being civil in their presentations, adding that they are all good materials.

Governorship election holds in Anambra on Nov. 6. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

