APC Professionals meet party leadership, seek more roles in party affairs

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals Forum has urged the party:s leaders to give its professionals and technocrats more roles in the party.



Dr Nkem Okeke, Acting Chairman of the forum’s Board of Trustees made the call in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.



The statement was issued by the forum’s National Co-ordinator Mr Akeem Akintayo.

It said the forum had, however, taken its request through a delegation to the party’s National Secretary, Sen. Iyiola Omisore and its other leaders.



It said the delegation was emphatic that the party had an untapped pool of professionals that could add value to its operations at all levels of government.



“The narrative has to change to include this untapped pool of party members who have shown more than a passing interest in politics and governance in the country.



“We have quite a number, not only in our midst, but also within the rank and file, that are prepared for responsibilities.



“$o we crave the indulgence of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to also look in the direction of professionals who are registered APC members.



“As a registered think-tank in the party, it falls within our mandate to contribute our quota to strengthening APC,” Okeke stressed.



He added that the forum had been holding consultations with registered professional bodies in order to woo interested professionals into the party.



He said the forum was also collaborating with such bodies to enhance professionalism in governance in the country.



Okeke said the forum hoped to organise conferences, retreats and symposia as the party was preparing to elect candidates that would fly its flag in the various elections in 2023.



He said this would be done in partnership with the Sen. Abdulahi Adamu-led leadership of the party as part of preparations for the forthcoming 2023 general elections.



The statement said Omisore welcomed the idea behind the formation of APC Professionals Forum and promised to support its initiatives.



“We are prepared to work with you and have no problem including professionals in the activities of the party ahead of 2023 general elections, ” the statement quoted Omisore as saying.



The statement said the delegation which also included the National Co-ordinator of the forum, Mr Akeem Akintayo also met with the Deputy National Chairman (North) of the APC, Sen. Abubakar Kyari among others.(NAN)

