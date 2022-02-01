APC Professionals Forum postpones inaugural conference

All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals Forum, has postponed its inaugural conference“Role of Professionals Politics and Nation Building” earlier slated Feb. 3, indefinitely.

Dr Isa Yuguda, a member of forum’s Board of Trustees, announced postponement a statement on Tuesday Abuja.

“We wish to inform you and the general public that we have postponed our inaugural conference which was scheduled to hold on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, to a later date to be communicated soon.

“The postponement became due to some unforeseen circumstances,’’ Yuguda said.

He added the conference was also postponed because of a national assignment that would make President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the special guest and chief host to be unavoidably absent.

Yuguda asked the of the general public, particularly invited guests and regretted inconveniences that the postponement might have caused.

He said a new date the conference would be communicated to the public.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the professionals forum is a socio-political group consisting of young professionals from all sectors of the economy.(NAN)

