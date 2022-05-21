APC Primary: Presidential aspirant advises party delegates to vote wisely

By Auwalu Birnin Kudu

Mr Jack Rich, one of the presidential aspirants of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised party delegates to use their conscience and put the nation at heart during the next party’s primary elections.

Mr Rich gave this advice in Bauchi on Saturday when he addressed the party’s delegates preparatory to the conduct of APC presidential primary election.

He said he would not entice the delegates with unnecessary semantics and monetary reward, saying his deserving credentials stand him qualified to aspire for the exalted seat of the president of Nigeria.

He said the present APC administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has performed creditably, especially in key sectors of the economy like agriculture, infrastructure, education, health and the fight against corruption.

The aspirant used the occasion to pray for lasting peace and stability nationwide, saying I would not relent in praying for the peaceful coexistence of this great nation of ours as we have no country than Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the politician also paid a condolence visit to the family of the slain APC chairman of Bauchi Local government area, Malam Usaini Gwabba, who died in a hotel room last week under mysterious circumstances. (NAN)

