APC primary: Gov. Aiyedatiwa best man for Ondo – Adu

A new entry into the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Muyiwa Adu, has thrown is hat in the ring in support of Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State.

Adu, a former chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, who recently decamped to the APC, said that Aiyedatiwa was the best among gubernatorial aspirants seeking to contest the Nov. 20 governorship election.

Speaking at a public declaration of support for Aiyedatiwa, on Friday in Akure, the former PDP chieftain said that his decision followed wide consultation among his followers.

He urged party members to vote en masse for Aiyedatiwa on April 20 during the APC primary election in the state.

According to him, the deputy governor who succeeded the late Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu, has a listening hear, which is a major attribute of a leader.

“ I want to tell people publicly that we are supporting Aiyedatiwa in the primary.

“I am a patron to about 73 associations in the state and we are all giving our support to the governor.

“As I told you that it’s God that directed me to politics; therefore, it’s God’s directive and wide consultation that picked Aiyedatiwa for our support.

“We will follow our words with actions and Aiyedatiwa will become our party’s candidate on Saturday and come Nov. 16.

we will vote for him,” he stated.

Responding, Aiyedatiwa thanked Adu for having confidence in him, describing him as one of the leaders in the party with a crowd of supporters.

“ I know that he cannot mislead you. What God told him in the secret is being revealed publicly today.

“All other aspirants have been to him to convince him and seek his support, but he has not picked any of them, but me.

“ I thank you for this great mobilisation,” the governor said.( NAN)

By Alaba Olusola Oke