APC primary: Ex-agitator dedicates victory at Bomadi constituency to God

A peace Ambassador, Kingsley Muturu, has dedicated his victory at the concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for Bomadi Constituency in Delta State House of Assembly to God after he emerged the party’s candidate.

Muturu, an ex-agitator polled 32 votes to defeat his closest challenger Ojoto Okubo who scored 11 votes in what was described as a keenly contested transparent and peaceful primary election.

The primary election is preparatory to 2023 general election into the state House of Assembly.

A statement on Sunday by one of Muturu’s Aide, Mr Accra Andrew, quoted the ex-agitator as dedicating the victory to God and that of his supporters as well as the people of Bomadi.

Muturu noted that they would now engage the people in a massive door-to-door campaign.

“We dedicate this victory to God and to the ordinary people of Bomadi who did not forget where we are coming from.

“The work ahead is huge. Now the real work starts; we shall not relent.

“We are going to leverage on the enthusiasm of the ordinary people to see someone close to them represent them at the state house of assembly; someone they know has their interest at heart.

“We can see victory ahead. God has willed it and the people will perfect it during the 2023 general election,” Muturu said.

Muturu also expressed concern over poor representation and lack of dividends of democracy for the people of Bomadi since the return to democracy in 1999.

According to Muturu, there is nothing the people can boast of in terms of infrastructure in spite having some political big wigs from the area.

“The senator representing our senatorial district is from Bomadi. We have a member of House of Reps also from there.

“There is also a member of the state House of Assembly. We have two commissioners and some special advisers, but Bomadi cannot boast of electricity, no cottage hospital, no borehole for portable water.

“In fact there is nothing on ground to suggest that these people come from here.

“This explains the wild jubilation immediately I emerged as the candidate of APC for House of Assembly because as a private citizen with just my foundation, I have been able to touch lives,” Muturu added.

In the statement, Muturu was quoted to have given scholarships to the less privileged for them to go to school and had paid hospital bills for widows and the aged.

He also gave stipends to some aged people the end of every month to take care of their immediate needs. (NAN)

