APC Primary Election: Ganduje assures of adequate security in Ondo

Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), has assured party’s members in Ondo State of adequate security during the April 20, governorship primary election.

He said this on Thursday in Abuja while inaugurating a Seven-man Governorship Primary Election Committee and Primary Appeals Committee.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC Ondo State Governorship primary election committee has Gov. Usman Ododo of Kogi as its Chairman and Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege as secretary.

The committee is expected to conduct a direct primary election in the state’s 18 local government areas to pick the party’s governorship candidate for the Nov. 16, governorship election.

The five-member Primary Election Appeals Committee is headed by a former Governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar.

“We are reaching the climax of the various activities lined up for the state’s election, but this one, is the most important because from it, the party’s governorship candidate will be produced.

“We don’t expect 100 per cent peace or perfection during the exercise, but we expect you to be vigilant.

“We have contacted relevant security operatives to ensure peace and security during the exercise,” Ganduje said.

The APC national chairman added that the party’s leadership would provide the appeal committee all necessary data and documents to carry out its assignments.

Ododo, who was represented by his Deputy, Joel Salifu, at the event, assured that the committee would deliver on its mandate.

“I will collaborate with all committee members to provide the best governorship candidate for Ondo State,” he said.

The Kogi governor promised that the committee would work and abide by the party’s constitution and the electoral guidelines.

Other members of the governorship primary election committee are: Sen. Lekan Mustapha, Adefunmilayo Tejuoso, Chief Meg Duru, a former Oyo Deputy Governor, Iyiola Oladokun; and Dr Sani Danjuma.

The five-member Mohammed Abubakar Appeal Committee has Chief Obiocha Israel as Secretary while other members are Jamilu Isiyiaka Gwamna, Mr Patrick Obahiagbo and Chief Onyeka Okafor. (NAN)

By Emmanuel Mogbede