APC Primary: Court orders substituted service on ex-Ondo governor’s son

The Federal High Court in Akure has ordered substituted service on Mr Adegboyega Adefarati, the son of former governor of Ondo State, in a suit seeking the nullification of the primary election result.Dr Olusegun Ategbole, an aspirant in APC in the Akoko South East/Akoko South West Federal Constituency dragged Adefarati, INEC and Mr Ade Adetimehin, the state Chairman of APC for allegedly not conducting the primary that produced Adefarati as the candidate within the constituency.

He alleged that lawful delegates were disenfranchised as the venue of the primary was allegedly moved to Akure instead of the federal constituency.Delivering a ruling, Justice Demi Ajayi, ordered that Adefarati be served a notice for his appearance in court in the interest of fair hearing.Ajayi held that there was need to ensure speedy hearing in the matter.The judge ordered all parties involved to show seriousness.

She, therefore, adjourned the case until Oct. 5 and Oct, 6 for hearing.Speaking to the newsmen after the ruling, Dr Remi Olatubora, SAN, the plaintiff’s counsel, said that the court had ordered for substituted service so that there would be no complaint of shutting out anybody.“

Adefarati, has not been served personally and we came to court for an order of substituted service. It has been granted.“Everybody has a right to fair hearing. Today, we got the order for substituted service. We are going to serve him and the authority of the court will do that,” he said.Also speaking to newsmen, Ategbole said that he sued the defendants to ensure justice.” I am a progressive democrat.

I am in the court to ensure that justice is done.” There was no primary in my constituency but a kangaroo primary was held in Dome in Akure, which is not part of our constituency.” My plea is for the primary to be rerun in our federal constituency,” he stated.( NAN)

