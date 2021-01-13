APC Primary: Chairman hails court over Akeredolu’s victory

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has commended the judiciary for supporting democratic development in the country as it confirmed Gov. Oluwatotimi Akeredolu’s emergence as the party’s candidate in 2020 poll.

The Chairman of the party, Mr Ade Adetimehin, gave the commendation on Wednesday in Akure.

Adetimehin was reacting to the decision of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which dismissed a case challenging the August 2020 governorship primary of the party.