APC primary: Aiyedatiwa solicits members’ votes ahead of election

Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has solicited the votes of party members ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in the state on April 20

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aiyedatiwa is seeking to become the APC candidate out of the 16 aspirants jostling to be the party’s flag bearer in the Nov. 16 governorship election.

Speaking at the palace of Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Victor Kiladejo, on Saturday, the governor said he was at the palace to appreciate the traditional ruler for his support so far.

At the venue of a meeting with party members in Ondo town, Aiyedatiwa said that their support should be translated to votes at the primary to ensure his victory.

In Ileoluji/Okeigbo Local Government, Aiyedatiwa urged the people to vote for him

He expressed happiness at the creation of Okeigbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), stressing that the LCDA has come to stay.

The Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Victor Kiladejo appreciated Gov. Aiyedatiwa for the support given to the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo, especially the recent announcement of N1 billion for construction of the institution’s senate building.

Also speaking, House of Representative member representing Ondo East and Ondo West, Mr Abiola Makinde, said Ondo was already ‘Lucky’ and set for the election of Aiyedatiwa to emerge as the the party’s standard bearer.

Earlier, the governor had visited Ifedore local government.(NAN)

By Segun Giwa