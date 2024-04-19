APC Primary: Aiyedatiwa rounds off local governments’ tour

Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State on Thursday concluded a seven-day campaign tour of the 18 local government areas of the state ahead of the Saturday’s governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress(APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 16 aspirants including Aiyedatiwa are vying for the APC governorship ticket on April 20.

Aiyedatiwa had during the campaign tour of the local government areas visited traditional rulers, and addressed APC leaders and members.

On Thursday, Aiyedatiwa visited the palace of prominent traditional rulers in Akokoland including the Zaki of Arigidi Akoko, Oba Yisa Olanipekun; the Olukare of Ikare, Oba Akadiri Momoh; the Owa Ale of Ikare, Oba Adeleke Adegbite; and the Onisua of Isua, Oba Akinyele Adesunloye.

The governor assured them of more purposeful leadership, development in all sectors of the state economy and improved security.

Addressing APC faithful, Aiyedatiwa commended the party chairmen of Akoko North-West, Akoko North-East and Akoko South-East for their support so far and for upholding the party’s interest in their local government areas.

The governor also used the opportunity to appeal to other aspirants to shun campaign of calumny and maintain peaceful conduct.

He urged them to show the spirit of sportsmanship, saying that his ambition to continue beyond 2025 in office was to bring about rapid development, continuity and purposeful leadership in the state.

The traditional rulers took turns to pray for the governor and charged him on the need to provide good governance in the state.(NAN)

By Segun Giwa