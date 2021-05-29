APC primaries: Security operatives barricade party secretariat in Lagos

Security operatives on Saturday barricaded ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariat along ACME Road in Lagos State as conducts Councils’ election.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that armed security personnel were strategically positioned at entrance and within premises of the secretariat.

Several patrol vehicles and armoured personnel carrier were also stationed at access roads leading to secretariat.

Motorists could not access ACME Road as it was barricaded and manned by the fierce-looking police officers.

A security officer, who spoke to newsmen that sought to gain entrance to the secretariat, said that only returning officers, who conducted the primaries across wards were allowed into the secretariat.

“The instruction we is that only returning officers should enter the secretariat.

“That is the we for now; you cannot enter,’’ the officer said.

NAN reports that the ruling party on Saturday conducted open secret ballot primaries in the 245 wards across the 20 Governments and 37 Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

The conduct of the primaries was to select its chairmanship and councillorship flag-bearers ahead of the council poll.

The election was, therefore, not without hitches as there were reported cases of disruption, violence and ballot box snatches in wards.

NAN also reports that results of the primaries held across the state would be announced at the state party secretariat later.

The Lagos State Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has scheduled July 24 for the government election. (NAN)

