APC Primaries: Osinbajo meets Zamfara delegates in Gusau

By Shuaib Sadiq

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, a leading Presidential Aspirant of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections, on Saturday in Gusau held a closed-door meeting with Zamfara delegates.



The Vice President who fielded questions from newsmen shortly after the meeting, said he had held a fruitful consultation ahead of the party primaries.



He said he also had a fruitful discussions with other party members on matters that concern the unity of the APC in the state.



The Vice President expressed delight over the warm reception accorded him on arrival by members of the APC in the state.



Osinbajo also held a meeting with the Zamfara state Council of Chiefs, led by the Emir of Anka, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmed.



Addressing the Vice President, Ahmed reiterated an earlier appeal to the federal government to provide constitutional role to traditional rulers.



Ahmed said providing the traditional rulers a constitutional role would promote peace and security in their domains and law and order in the entire country.



He urged the federal government to provide more support to the state government to end the lingering security challenges in Zamfara.



The Emir appealed to the government to provide farming and agricultural input for farmers as the wet reason sets in.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Vice President was received on arrival by Gov. Bello Matawalle, former governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, former and serving members of the National Assembly from the state as well as top politicians from the state. (NAN)

