APC primaries: NSCDC warns against violence in Niger 

The Niger State Command of the Nigeria Security an Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has warned against violence and thuggery during the conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party primaries on Friday in the state.

The corps commandant in the state, Mr Aliyu Bature, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Minna on Wednesday.Bature said that sufficient personnel would be deployed to monitor the conduct of the exercise in the state.“

We have deployed special squad to black spot areas in the metropolis against any form of political violence and thuggery before, during and after the exercise”, he said.The commandant also called on the youth to shun the use of social media to spread fake news.He called on officers and men of the command to demonstrate high level of professionalism during and after the exercise.He said that the command was working in conjunction with other security agencies to ensure a hitch-free party primaries exercise.

“We have mapped out a comprehensive security strategies that would enable the organisers to conduct the exercise in a peaceful political atmosphere without threat to lives and property,” he said.(NAN)

