APC Primaries: Kaduna Speaker Hails Buhari, Congratulates Tinubu

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani has commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the feat of two successful conventions of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) within the last three months.

He expressed this in a statement signed by his SA Media and Publicity, Honourable Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani, dated Wednesday June 8, 2022.

“I Rt. Honourable Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani on behalf of myself and the members of our great party All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Kaduna State House of Assembly, heartily congratulate our amiable President and Commander-in-chief, Muhammadu Buhari on the historic fear of hosting two successful conventions within the last three months,” Zailani said.

Zailani also congratulated former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his resounding success at the APC Presidential primaries, held at the Eagle Square, Abuja on Wednesday June 8.

“With the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC has proved to be a true democratic party, which keeps to its unwritten promise of handing over power to the South,’ he said.

He called on all APC faithful all over the country to rally round their flagbearer to ensure Tinubu is sworn-in as president on May 29, 2023.

He also called on all those that contested with Bola Ahmed Tinubu to joins hands and make sure the party maintained its electoral success come 2023.

