APC primaries: Borno holds delegates congresses; Zulum, national committee, INEC attend flag-off

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Borno State has flagged-off congresses for the election of Local Governments, State and National delegates that will take part in the Party’s primaries for State and National Assemblies seats, Governorship and office of the next President.

The flag-off took place on Wednesday evening in Mafa town, the hometown of Governor Babagana Unara Zulum, just as the exercise was expected to hold simultaneously across the 27 Local Government Areas of Borno State.



State Chairman of the APC in Borno State, Ali Bukar Dalori introduced the event before handing over to Chairman of the Party’s National Committee on the congresses in Borno State, Prof. Jones Ode Erue, who presided over the election of 13 delegates in Mafa as part of the flag-off.

Mr Erue announced that his committee has since constituted resident sub-committees for all the 27 Local Government Areas.

A member of the resident committee on Mafa, State Women Leader of the APC, Hajja Fati Kakinna Monguno called out names of all delegates who emerged through consensus.



Prof. Erue asked members of the Party if anyone had objection to any of the delegates, to which there were unanimous approvals.

In three groups, all the delegates were affirmed by voice vote with unanimous ‘YES’, and no nay sayers.

Five Local Government delegates, five State delegates and the three National delegates were elected to represent Mafa Local Government Area in all primaries (State Assembly, National Assembly, Governorship and the Presidential primary in Abuja).



Representative of the Independent National Election, INEC, said he had witnessed a credible electoral process and will report back to the INEC.

Chairman of the APC’s National Committee on the congress in Borno State, Prof. Jones Ode Erue commended Governor Zulum for insisting that the party follows due process in its election of all delegates in line with the Party’s constitution and Nigeria’s electoral law.

In his remark, Governor Zulum thanked the national committee for their good work and congratulated all delegates for their successful election.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

