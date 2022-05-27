APC primaries: Absence of delegates’ list stalls election in Somolu Constituency 2 

Inability of Electoral Officers to get the delegates list from the local government area chairman has delayed commencement of APC House of Assembly primaries in Somolu Constituency II

.Mr Okon Kenyen, the APC Returning Officer/Electoral Officer, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that the primaries’ ad-hoc delegates list with the LGA chairman was the cause of the delay in commencement of the election.Kenyen said: “l cannot commence any election without the ad-hoc delegates list, which should be provided by the APC LGA chairman, but, unfortunately, the chairman is nowhere to be found.” l have called my superiors at the APC state headquarters on the situation and l was told to wait for the list.” The election cannot take more than an hour as there are only 30 delegates for the election, but we are being delayed by absence of the list, ” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who monitored the election, reports that as at 2.57 p.m., there were no activities at Bariga Local Council Development Area, the election venue.Over 100 party loyalists were outside the gate shouting and asking the electoral officer to commence the process without the list.There was, however, heavy presence of security personnel at the venue to enforce law and order.NAN reports that 10 aspirants are jostling for the APC ticket in the area .(NAN)

