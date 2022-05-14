APC primaries: 150 aspirants jostle for Bauchi Assembly

By Ahmed Kaigama

No fewer than 150 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State have obtained forms for the House of Assembly primaries in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there are 30 constituencies across the 20 local government areas of the state.

Mr Abdulkadir Gyngyn, Organising Secretary of the party, told NAN on Saturday in Bauchi that the aspirants include legislators seeking re-election and those seeking the mandate for the first time.

He said the candidates comprised five females vying for the Bogoro, Lere-Bula and Duguri-Gwana constituencies as well as one person living with disabilities contesting for Toro-Jama’a State Constituency.

“Female aspirants and person with disabilities were considered and paid N500,000 for Expression of Interest, and issued with free form of intent that cost N1.5 million,” he said.

He urged the aspirants to have faith that power belongs to Allah, and He give it to whom he blessed.

Gyngyn said that after the primaries the winners and other aspirants would unite for the success of the party in the 2023 general election.

He said that the party had provided a level playing field to all candidates devoid of sentiment and favoritism, adding that, “there will be a level playing ground and all the rules and guidelines will not be compromised.” he said.

While warning against bickering and playing politics with bitterness, Gyngyn urged party loyalists to remain committed and work for its success at the poll.

NAN reports also that nine aspirants have joined the gubernatorial race on the platform of the APC in the state.

They are Amb. Saddique Abubukar, former Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Sen. Halliru Jika (APC – Bauchi Central), Dr Ali Pate, former Minister of State, Health, and Alhaji Musa Babayo, a one time Chairman of the Tetfund.

Others are Alhaji Faruk Mustafa, a business mogul, Alhaji Nura Manu-Soro, a businessman, Capt. Bala Jibrin, a former Commissioner of Information in the state and Alhaji Al-Amin Mohammed, a political bigwig. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

