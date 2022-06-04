APC Presidential Ticket: Umahi reaffirms support for Lawan 

By Bashir Rabe Mani

Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi has reaffirmed his support to the President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmad Lawan, for the 2023 presidential election.



Umahi, who also expressed intention for the presidency, however drummed support for Lawan on Saturday in his Abuja residence, when he hosted the senate president.



A statement from Lawan’s media team, signed by Danladi Bako, said Umahi restated his commitment to support Lawan’s quest to emerge as the APC presidential candidate at the primaries scheduled for June 6 to 8.



Umahi extolled the virtues of humility, teamwork, intelligence and unalloyed party loyalty demonstrated by Lawan.



He also recounted how President Muhammadu Buhari spoke glowingly about Lawan during his recent two-day visit to Ebonyi State to inaugurate projects excecuted by Umahi.



“I pray you get the ticket if I dont get it, because, you are eminently qualified to be President of Nigeria,” Umahi said.



Lawan had earlier said the purpose of his visit was to seek Umahi’s collaboration and cooperation in furtherance of their individual intentions to clinch the ticket.



Lawan praised Umahi’s execution of infrastructural projects within the last seven years, “which now makes Ebonyi an epicentre of beauty and development despite the lean resources accruing to the state.



“Indeed, Gov. Umahi worked assiduosly for me to emerge as Senate President in 2019, despite being in the opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party,” Lawan noted.



The duo reinforced the need to support Buhari in whatever decision he makes on the issue of selecting a candidate capable of winning the general elections, as well as keeping the party united and focussed.



Lawan was accompanied on the visit by Senators Sani Musa and Barau Jibrin, as well as the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, among other APC cheiftains. (NAN)

