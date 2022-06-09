APC presidential ticket: Alli congratulates Tinubu, says victory beginning of new Nigeria

By Akeem Abas

Alhaji Sharafadeen Alli, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial Candidate for Oyo South, has congratulated Sen. Bola Tinubu on his emergence as the party’s presidential candidate.

This is contained in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Alli, a former Secretary to Oyo State Government, is also the Maye Balogun of Ibadanland.

NAN reports that Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State, had emerged the APC presidential candidate at the just concluded party’s presidential primary, having polled 1,271 votes to defeat all other 12 presidential aspirants.

Alli said that Tinubu’s emergence as the APC presidential candidate was victory for the masses and beginning of new Nigeria.

He recalled the role Tinubu played in the entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria, expressing confidence that he would transform Nigeria beyond his unprecedented achievements in Lagos State.

“I congratulate our national leader, father and brother in the Southwest, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the APC National Convention.

“The role Asiwaju played in entrenching democracy in Nigeria cannot be over emphasised. We are confident such individual who knew the Genesis of democracy in Nigeria will fix the country.

“I am confident that Asiwaju will fight insecurity, a major problem in the country and will fix the economy. We shall work together to ensure we fix Nigeria,” he said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

