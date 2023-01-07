APC Presidential rally: Akure agog for Tinubu

Alaba-Olusola Oke

Scores of Akure residents were agog on Saturday, as the All Progressives Congress(APC) awaits the arrival of its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for a mega rally ahead of the February election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the ruling APC from 18 Local Government Areas of the state and party supporters were colourfully dressed to receive Tinubu at the MKO Abiola Democracy Park, venue of the rally.

There was a heavy vehicular movement on the ever busy Oba Adesida road, while policemen and other security operatives were seen having a difficult time controlling traffic to the venue of the rally.

Speaking with NAN at the venue, state Commissioner for Information, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, described the rally as “a new dawn” for the state and “a renewed hope” for Nigeria.

Ademola-Olateju expressed confidence that the Feb. 25 election would usher in Tinubu as the next president of Nigeria.

The commissioner said that “Ondo State is for Tinubu”, noting that Nigeria would be a better place to live if Tinubu is elected.

The commissioner, therefore, urged people of the state to come out en masse and cast their votes for Tinubu on Feb. 25.

Also, Mr Olurotimi Daudu, the Convener of the Tinubu Hope Vanguard 2023, said that majority of the people were already seeing Tinubu as the next president of the country.

Daudu described Tinubu as resourceful, a man with wisdom, good networking, pedigree and whose past records were outstanding.

He said that the renewed hope agenda of the presidential candidate would be achieved for the betterment of Nigeria if elected.

Similarly, Mr Adetunji Osho, a Co-convener of the Tinubu Hope Vanguard 2023, stated that the group was confident that Tinubu has the capability to deliver if elected as president.

Osho, who urged the electorate to vote for Tinubu, said that the APC presidential candidate would take Nigeria to the “next level of greatness.”

Also the Director-General of the Asiwaju Shettima Presidential Agenda ( ASPA), Chief Ugo Usuebe, said that majority of Nigerians were confident that Tinubu would be elected as the next president in the forthcoming election.

Usuebe noted that Tinubu did well and changed the narrative when he was the governor of Lagos.

According to him, the party has been sensitising people who are yet to collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards to do so for them to be able to exercise their franchise.

( NAN)