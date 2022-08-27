APC Presidential Primaries: Media Subcommittee submits report, returns N20m

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule on Friday submitted the report of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Media/Publicity Sub-Committee of the Special Convention for the 2022 Presidential Primary.

Governor Sule who chaired the Media/Publicity Sub-Committee also returned N20 million to the Party’s coffers while submitting the report to the APC National Chairman, H.E. Senator Abdullahi Adamu, accompanied by other members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

The Media/Publicity Sub-Committee’s Secretary, Sen. Bello Mandiya and other members of the Committee were present during the report submission at the Party’s National Secretariat.

Presenting an executive summary of the report, Governor Sule said his subcommittee was given N140 million for its activities but that it only expended N120 million.

“Initially, we were given N30 million a day after our inauguration. Thereafter, we got another N60 million. In all, the Party gave us N140 million which we expended on advertisements, media appearances, hotel accommodation, logistics for some media personnel who were brought in from outside Abuja and other sundry expenses, the details of which are contained in the report.

“I am here with a draft of N20 million to present to the Chairman of our Party as the balance remaining from what we were given because we did not spend everything”, said Governor Sule.

Responding, the APC National Chairman commended the 56-member subcommittee for a job well done, saying it was pleasing that it could return such a huge amount to the party.

Senator Adamu who is a former governor of Nasarawa State, consequently promised to lead the reelection campaign of the Governor Sule, saying; “these are the kind of people we need in leadership positions. People who are honest and transparent in all ramifications”.

Also speaking to journalists after the report submission, the APC National Chairman said: “I feel delighted and appreciative for the efforts of the committees sent for the organisation of the last Convention by the Party. I did say when we were receiving the report we appreciate the level of integrity the committee has shown from the point of leadership provided and for the good job they did. And they have been so transparent and accountable to the extent of declaring some surplus. A few others have submitted their report before today and I did mention that when I was given the report that you have set a good example.

“The challenges were high but you were able to deploy publicity to defuse the tension and we were able to have a good Convention. Not a single incident was reported and it was all because of the role your committee played by ensuring that everybody was carried along. We want to thank you for that.”

