APC Presidential, gov’ship nomination forms cost 100m, 50m – See others

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has announced that the 2023 presidential nomination forms will cost N100m.

Similarly, governorship nomination forms will be obtained at the rate of N50m

The amounts were approved at the 11th NEC Meeting of the party.

See the tweet on the party’s handle below:

Approved at the 11th NEC Meeting, total approved amounts for Expression of Interest/Nomination Forms for the 2023 Elections are:

1. House of Assembly – N2,000,000

2. House of Reps – N10,000,000

3. Senate – N20,000,000

4. Governorship – N50,000,000

4. Presidential – N100,000,000 pic.twitter.com/tdYyZT8fut — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) April 20, 2022

Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led NEC held a meeting in Abuja Monday, April 20.

President Muhammadu Buhari,Vice President Yemi Osinbajo,Senate President Ahmed Lawan and Speaker House of Represntatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, among others were also in attendance.

APC has a long list of Presidential aspirants including Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi, Bola Tinubu,Chris Nigige, Rochas Okorocha and Ken Nnamani.Others like Ibikunle Amosun,Orji Kalu and CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele and more are expected to join the race.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

