APC Presidential, gov’ship nomination forms cost 100m, 50m – See others

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has announced that the 2023 presidential nomination forms will cost N100m.
Similarly, governorship nomination forms will be obtained at the rate of N50m
The amounts were approved at the 11th NEC Meeting of the party.
Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led NEC held a meeting in Abuja Monday, April 20.
President Muhammadu Buhari,Vice President Yemi Osinbajo,Senate President Ahmed Lawan and Speaker House of Represntatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, among others were also in attendance.
APC has a long list of Presidential aspirants including Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi, Bola Tinubu,Chris Nigige, Rochas Okorocha and Ken Nnamani.Others like Ibikunle Amosun,Orji Kalu and CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele and more are expected to join the race.