APC Presidential Campaign: Blueprint Publisher, Malagi, appointed director strategic communications

Chairman/CEO Blueprint Newspapers Limited, Alhaji Mohammed Idris (Malagi), has been appointed as Director Strategic Communications, All Progressive Congress(APC) Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, (PCC)

The appointment is contained in a press release made available to the media on Friday September 23, 2022 and signed by the PCC Secretary, Rt.Hon. James Abiodun Faleke. It said: “We are pleased to announce the nominees of the leadership of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, as per enclosed…”

The PCC which has 422 members, is led by the President and Commander-in-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari as Chairman and the Presidential flag bearer of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Deputy Chairman, and populated by many accomplished professionals and politicians in various fields.

Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi who was 2023 APC Gubernatorial Aspirant in Niger state is bringing to his new national assignment over 3 decades experience as a teacher, public relations consultant and media mogul with interest in print and broadcast as Chairman/CEO, Blueprint Newspapers Limited, publisher of Blueprint Daily, Weekend and Hausa title, Manhaja as well as Chairman, WeFM.

Regarded as a quiet, unassuming, silent achiever and visionary leader in recognition of his contribution to the APC both at the state and national levels, he was appointed Chairman, Board of Directors, Abuja Property Development Company, APDC, in 2017, a position he resigned from recently to pursue his political ambition.

An accomplished media entrepreneur, public relations consultant, philanthropist and Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi is the Chairman/CEO, Bifocal Group, a leading conglomerate with headquarters in Abuja and has been the chief strategist and visioner of all companies in the group for nearly 30 years, providing communication solutions to clients in the public and private sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The media mogul is Secretary General, Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria(NPAN) and also member of the following associations: the International Press Institute, (IPI); US-based Online News Association; Public Relations Consultants of Nigeria; African Public Relations Associations, ( APRA) Northern Media Forum and Northern Broadcast Media Owners Association.

He was also at various times Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Kaduna Chapter and Vice Chairman, Public Relations Consultants of Nigeria.

Born on May 2, 1966, Malagi is 1987 graduate of English from University of Sokoto, now Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto and Masters Degree in English from Bayero University, Kano.

The 56-year- old politician holds the traditional tittle of Kakaaki Nupe, bestowed on him by His Royal Highness, Etsu Nupe, Alhaji (Dr) Yahaya Abubakar in recognition of his philanthropic gesture and personal disposition as a worthy ambassador of Nupe Kingdom and Niger state on the national and international media and public relations space.

