APC presents Lalong, Keyamo to Buhari as presidential campaign DG, spokesperson

By Ismaila Chafe

Abuja, Aug. 4, 2022 (NAN) The APC National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu has presented the newly appointed Director-General of the party’s Presidential Campaign Organisation, Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The presentation was made at the Statehouse Abuja on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the chairman also introduced the party’s presidential campaign spokesperson, Mr Festus Keyamo and the deputy spokesperson, Hanatu Musa to the president.

Adamu was accompanied by the presidential candidate of the APC, Sen. Bola Tinubu, alongside the vice presidential candidate of the party, Sen. Kashim Shettima.(NAN)

