APC postpones Special Convention for Presidential Primary to June 6-8

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has adjusted its special convention for presidential primary earlier scheduled for May 29-30 to June 6-8.



Mr Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, announced this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.



“This follows the Independent National Electoral Commission’s extension of deadline for the submission of list of candidates by political parties.



“The APC hereby postpones its Special Convention for Presidential Primary from May 29 to 30 to Monday, June 6 to Wednesday June 8, 2022,” he said.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

recalled that political parties had earlier requested INEC to review the timelines for political party primaries provided in the timetable and schedule of activities for 2023 general elections.



The parties had requested for 37 – 60 days extension of the timeline for primaries and the nomination of candidates.



The commision was emphatic that the request could not be granted because it would disrupt other scheduled activities on the timetable, but gave in to it on Friday.



Mr Festus Okoye, the commission’s Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, said the request was granted in respect to outstanding primaries of political parties only, without prejudice to those already concluded.



“The commission has decided to allow the request of the political parties since the six day period does not conflict with the next scheduled activity which is the submission of list of nominated candidates or any of the subsequent timelines which remain sacrosanct.



“However, this request is granted in respect of outstanding primaries only, without prejudice to those already concluded by political parties.



“The commission will not monitor already concluded primaries,” Okoye had said.



He explained that after the conduct of primaries, the next critical activity for political parties was the online submission of the list of candidates they propose to sponsor for 2023 general elections.



He said this should be accompanied by an affidavit sworn to by the candidates indicating that they fulfilled all the constitutional requirements for election into the various offices via the INEC Candidates Nomination Portal.



NAN reports that no fewer than 25 APC presidential aspirants are to contest for the party’s presidential ticket for 2023 election.



The list of the presidential aspirants includes Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Sen. Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State; Mr Rotimi Amaechi, who was until recently, the Minister of Transportation.



Others are former Minister of Niger Delta Development , Sen. Godswill Akpabio, and former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu.



Former Imo Governor, Sen. Rochas Okorocha and former Ogun Governor, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, Pastor Tunde Bakare; Cross River Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, and his Ebonyi counterpart, Gov. Dave Umahi are also in the race.



Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Ekiti Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, former President of the Senate, Sen. Ken Nnamani, Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi and Jigawa Governor, Mohammed Abubakar are also in the race.



Others are President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, former Zamfara Governor, Sen. Ahmed Yerima, the only APC female aspirant, Mrs Uju Kennedy-Ohnenye, Pastor Nicholas Nwagbo and a former Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Dimeji Bankole.(NAN)

