APC postpones Presidential Screening Exercise

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its presidential screening exercise earlier scheduled to hold Monday.

This was disclosed in a statement Sunday signed by Felix Morka, the national publicity secretary, APC..



A statement by the party titled: “Notice of Postponement of APC Presidential Screening Exercise” reads:

“The Screening Exercise of Presidential Aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) earlier scheduled to be held on Monday 23rd, 2022, is hereby postponed.



“A new date for the exercise will be announced shortly.



“Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted”.

Newsdiaryonline reports that no reason was given for this sudden postponement of the Presidential Screening Exercise.

It could be recalled that the APC had tinkered with its timetable earlier by rescheduling governorship and House of Representatives primary elections to Thursday May 26.

Mr Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary announced this on Wednesday in Abuja while briefing newsmen at the end of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) meeting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had reported that the APC governorship primaries was earlier scheduled for May 20.

The APC scribe said the party’s Senate and House of Assembly primaries had also been rescheduled to hold on Friday May 27.

“The NWC of the APC has made an approval for a revised timetable schedule of activities for house of assembly, national assembly, governorship primaries and appeals that may arise.

“Our governorship and house of representatives primary election will now take place on Thursday, May 26, while the senate and house of assembly primaries will take place on Friday May 27.

“The election appeals for governorship and house of representatives will take place on Friday May 27,” he said, adding that appeals for senate and house of assembly primaries will hold on Saturday May 28.

Morka said following the party’s approved revised timetable schedule of activities, its special convention and presidential primaries earlier slated for May 30 and June 1, would now take place between May 29 and 30.

Interestingly, he added that the mode of primary election would be contained in the guidelines that would be issued later.

On reports making that the party had zoned its presidential ticket to the North-East, Morka said: “there is no such decision made by the NWC”.

NAN further reported that the APC various screening committees would screen no fewer than 25 presidential aspirants,145 governorship aspirants, 351 senatorial aspirants and 1,197 house of representatives aspirants ahead of its primaries.

The cleared aspirants would contest for the party’s ticket for the 2023 general elections. (With report by NAN)





