APC postpones presidential campaign rally in Oyo indefinitely

By Akeem Abas

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its presidential campaign rally scheduled for Tuesday in Ibadan indefinitely.

The party’s Publicity Secretary in Oyo State, Mr Olawale Sadare, stated in Ibadan on Monday that the decision was taken by the Gov. Simon Lalong-led Presidential Campaign Council in view of current realities in the nation.

“We need to allow President Muhammadu Buhari to work around the situation and ensure that normalcy returns, particularly as it concerns fuel and currency notes crises.

“At Oyo APC, we were convinced that it was necessary to go ahead with the event in order not to play into the hands of some antidemocratic forces who do not want the general elections to hold,’’ it stated.

The party expressed regret that current cash crunch and its effect on the populace, fuel scarcity and hike in the pump price of petrol compelled it to take the decision.

“We regret to announce the indefinite postponement of our presidential rally earlier slated for Tuesday. The decision was taken in consideration of the prevailing challenges facing the nation,’’ Sadare stated.

He added that a new date for the rally would be announced in due course, while assuring that the APC would host its presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in no distant future.

The party appealed for calm among its loyalists and assured that the party would be victorious at the forthcoming general elections. (NAN)