The All Progressives Congress (APC) Primaries to elect the Party’s candidate for the forthcoming Osun State Governorship election has been postponed from Thursday 19th July, 2018 to Friday 20th July, 2018.

This was contained in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, Wednesday.

It stated that a meeting between the Primary Election Committee chaired by Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari, Governor of Zamafara State and stakeholders would hold at the Osun state capital, Oshogbo on Thursday.