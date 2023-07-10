APC postpones National Caucus, NEC meeting from July 10 to July 18

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting earlier scheduled for July 10 and 11 to July 18th and 19th.

Sen. Iyiola Omisore, the party’s

National Secretary announced this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, saying the postponement and the inconveniences it might cause was regretted.

He explained that the postponement was necessitated by the regional and sub-regional schedules and engagements of President Bola Tinubu, as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

“Members of the National Caucus and NEC of the APC are hereby informed that our meetings of July 10th and 11th of July, have been postponed to July 18th and 19th 2023 respectively,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC National Caucus which is a statutory organ of the party, is chaired by President Tinubu and has the Vice-President, Sen Kashim Shettima and all the party’s former governors as members.

Its membership also includes the party’s serving governors, and members of its National Working Committee (NWC) among others.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

