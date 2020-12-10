APC postpones membership registration, update and revalidation to January 2021

The All Progressives Congress (APC) membership registration, update and revalidation earlier scheduled for Dec. 12, 2020 has been postponed to January, 2021.

Gov. Mai Mala Buni, Chairman APC Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) announced the change of date at a news briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

Buni was represented at the briefing by John Akpanudoedehe, Secretary of the committee.

“As you are all aware, the membership registration, update and revalidation exercise of our great party, was suppose to commence on Saturday, Dec.12, 2020.

“On account of several factors, however, including the fast approaching Christmas and end of year celebrations, the CECPC has decided to shift the date of the exercise to second week of January 2021,” he said.

He added that the decision was taken in the interest of members of the party who were Christians and the objective of ensuring maximum participation.

Buni said the committee regretted any inconveniences that might arise from the change in date.

He appealed for understanding of the public in the interest of preparing a solid foundation for a successful exercise.

The APC caretaker committee chairman, wished members of the party as well as members of the public, a peaceful and rewarding yuletide and end of year celebration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the APC membership registration, update and revalidation was earlier scheduled for Dec. 12, 2020 to Jan. 9, 2021.

Buni, while taking delivery of the party’s membership registration materials on Nov. 5, 2020, said it was the beginning of efforts at repositioning APC as a viable, consistent, cohesive and coordinated political party in the country.

The Buni-led APC caretaker committee whose tenure had been extended by six months, was inaugurated on June 25, 2020 to reconcile aggrieved members of the party across its state chapters.

The committee was also to organise a national convention that would usher in a new National Working Committee (NWC) for the party. (NAN)