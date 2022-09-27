APC postpones launch of 2023 presidential campaign

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has postponed the start of its campaigns earlier slated for Wednesday.

The Director-General, of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council and Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, made this known in a statement on Tuesday.“Recall that we had earlier earmarked a peace walk and prayers for Wednesday, to officially kick-off our campaigns for the 2023 Presidential Elections.“

We had also announced that the members of the campaign council report at the campaign headquarters on that day to collect their letters of appointments.“However, due to the expansion of the list to accommodate more stakeholders and interests within the APC family, we have decided to adjust the time-table of these activities,”he said.

He explained that this was to ensure that everyone was on board before activities officially commenced, adding that the activities earlier announced for the Sept. 28, would no longer hold.Lalong said as the ruling and most attractive party in Nigeria, the council understood the sacrifices and understanding of its teeming members who were willing to volunteer themselves for this great task ahead.He said this showed the enormous love that the party members had for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, its 2023 presidential candidates.He, however, said that a new date and time-table of events would be announced soon. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

