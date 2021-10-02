APC postpones flag-off of Anambra governorship election campaign

APC has postponed the flag-off of its Anambra governorship campaign scheduled for Saturday in Onitsha, Anambra, in honour of victims of various attacks in the state.

Governorship election holds in the state on Nov. 6.

The governorship candidate, Sen. Andy Uba, announced the postponement in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja.

He noted that there had been several attacks by gunmen in Anambra over the past weeks, leading to destruction of properties and killings.

This, he stated, included the recent murder of Dr Chike Akunyili, widower of late Dora Akunyili, ex-minister of Information and Communications among others.

“As a mark of respect and honour for all those who have lost their lives I, in consultation with the leadership of our party and campaign council, have decided to cancel the campaign flag-off rally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 in Onitsha.

“You will all agree with me that our culture and tradition hold lives sacred.

“It follows, therefore, that the safety and preservation of lives of our people must at all times take precedence over any political interest, activities and or associations.

“I, Sen. Andy Uba, will be the very last person to sacrifice or play politics with the lives of our people. Neither will I allow anybody to do so under my watch,’’ he stated.

He added that like every other well-meaning member of the public, he had followed with much sadness and grief, the recent unfortunate and mindless state of violence and insecurity in Anambra.

“I have also watched with disdain, obvious breakdown of institutional capacity and inability of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)-led state government to address security challenges and prevent the state from further descent into anarchy and chaos.

“My sincere condolences to all who have lost loved ones in the on-going politically motivated killings in Anambra.

“To `Ndi Anambra’ who are living in fear of their lives and property as a result of the on-going mayhem, I bring you a message of hope.

“Hope in God under whose divine protection as Christians we go about our daily activities; hope in our collective capacity and republican nature to resist all forms of evil,’’ he stated.

Uba, however, charged residents of the state to go about their normal lawful businesses, adding that they should be vigilant and take necessary precaution to ensure that their lives and property were not put in harm’s way.

He assured that he would ensure that politically-motivated killings in the state were brought to an end to enable the people of Anambra to go about their lawful businesses without fear of any sort. (NAN)

