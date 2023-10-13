APC postpones Bayelsa State Governorship Campaign flag off

By Chimezie Godfrey

The All Progressives Congress (APC) announces the postponement of the Bayelsa State Governorship Campaign Flag Off scheduled to be held on Saturday.

This is contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka on Friday.

Morka stated,”The All Progressives Congress (APC) announces the postponement of the Bayelsa State Governorship Campaign Flag Off scheduled to be held on Saturday, 14th October, 2023 in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

“A new date will be communicated in due course.”

