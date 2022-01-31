APC pledges to implement report of National Reconciliation Committee





The All Progressives Congress (APC) national leadership on Monday in Abuja, gave assurance that the report of its Sen. Abudulahi Adamu-led National Reconciliation Committee will be looked into and implemented.

Gov. Mai Mala Buni, Chairman APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) gave the assurance after receiving the committee’s interim report from Adamu, its chairman.

The report was received by a former President of the Senate, Dr Ken Nnamani, a member of the APC CECPC on behalf of Buni.

“I wish to assure you that the CECPC will carefully study the report and implement the same to improve the unity and strength of the party.

“As you are all aware, this committee is very important to our collective zeal of recovering, repositioning and rejuvenating our party for us to have a strong, stable and united APC.

“The submission of this report is coming at a crucial period as we approach the party’s National convention and the 2023 general elections.

“Therefore, the findings of the committee will contribute in no small measure to a successful convention and the general election,” he said.

He appreciated the committee for handling the assignment with a high sense of commitment and responsibility, noting that it painstakingly visited states to address challenges squarely.

Buni added that the committee through the assignment, added value to the APC.



He said reconciling the differences among the party’s stakeholders in Gombe, Ogun, Kwara, and many other states had justified the confidence the party had in the committee.

He explained that following the conduct of a successful membership registration and revalidation exercise, the APC now had over 41,000, 000.00 membership, making it Africa’s largest political party and Nigeria’s leading party.

“With this numerical strength, APC remains the party that can confidently win elections with landslide victory in all national elections.

“However, in spite of all the achievements recorded by the party under my stewardship, and the high profile defections into the party.

“It is very pertinent for the party to promote the philosophy of unity of purpose, to pursue national interests against personal interests and a functional system of internal democracy,” he said.

Buni said it was critical to ensure a united, stable and prosperous political party.

He called on the party’s members to continue to support the CECPC to enable it organise a successful National Convention that would be a stepping stone to the party’s success in the 2023 general election.

Other members of the committee include Moses Adeyemo (Secretary) Sen. George Akume, Mr Sullivan Chime, former governor of Enugu State, Ali Saad Birnin kudu, and Yakubu Dogara. Alhaji Suleiman Argungu, Dr Oluranti Adebule and Dr Beta Edu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC national convention is slated for Feb. 26, to elect national executives to manage the party’s affair which is presently being managed by its CECPC.

The committee’s chairman, while speaking with newsmen, said the committee received a total of 47 petitions as at Jan. 30, adding that some party members were still waiting to submit their petitions.

“We had promised Nigerians that we will do justice as humanly possible to everybody who is aggrieved through fair hearing.

“And this is what we are doing. We had to come today to submit this interim because we are acting as Boy Scout. A good Boy Scout obeys before complaints.

“So, we have been asked as of this morning to submit our interim report, infact we were given 11am,” he said.

He, however, said that there was still work to be done, adding that reconciliation was a work in progress.

He said the committee could not pretend that it had taken care of every issue that was brought to it.

“Until we get the final report from the national secretariat, we cannot say success, until they declare our work successful.

“We cannot declare our own work successful. We will be more deceitful if we do so.

“All we can do is to make recommendations as a Reconciliation Committee. The duty of organising convention is dependent on the CECPC not us.

“But whatever we will do to ensure that the party is stable enough with peace and have a conducive national convention, we will do that as a matter of duty,” he said.(NAN)

