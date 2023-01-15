APC Plateau suspends campaign in honour of deceased PDP supporters

By Peter Amine

The APC in Plateau has suspended its campaign tour for three days, in honour of some supporters of the PDP who died in an auto-accident along Panyam -Pankshin road in the state.

This is contained in a statement by the APC Governorship Candidate, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda through the spokesman for Generation Next Campaign Council, Shittu Bamayi on Sunday in Jos.

He said that on receipt of the news of the accident, he immediately cut short his engagement tour of the southern part of the state.

Yilwatda stated that the suspension became necessary to allow him and members of his party join the PDP, its governorship candidate and the families of the deceased in mourning the accident victims.

The candidate in company of members his campaign council, visited the accidents victims at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

The APC governorship candidate who was taken round the wards by one of the medical personnel, Dr Peter Onumiyan, prayed and wished them quick recovery.

He sympathised with families who lost their loved ones and prayed against the reoccurrence of such an accident.

It would be recalled that a total of 13 people were confirmed dead, following Saturday’s truck accident along Pushit – Panyam road after PDP zonal campaign rally in Pankshin.

A statement by the Director,

Media and Publicity, Atiku-Okowa, Mutfwang-Piyo Campaign Council, Mr Yiljap Abraham said all the injured were stable and responding to treatment including the two cases that were critical on Saturday.

According to him, JUTH is currently managing 24 cases; Nisi Domino’s Hospital in Mangu 20 cases; Infinity Hospital, Mangu eight cases; Cottage Hospital Mangu four cases; Panyam Clinic eight cases.

He said that in all, there were 64 patients receiving treatment in the aforementioned health facilities.

The director disclosed that families had started claiming and performing the burial rites of their loved ones that lost their lives in the unfortunate accident. (NAN)